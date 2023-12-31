Charles Oliveira shares one-word reaction to Aljamain Sterling’s viral BJJ armbar defense

Charles Oliveira's Brazilian jiu-jitsu prowess in the UFC is unparalleled, with 'Do Bronx' holding the record for most submission wins in the promotion, at sixteen.

The former lightweight champion recently came across a video of Aljamain Sterling's submission grappling match against Kevin Danztler at Fury Pro 8, held on December 30.

Oliveira was impressed with Sterling's unorthodox defense after being caught in a potentially fight-ending armbar, and the Brazilian took to X to share his reaction. He wrote this:

"Wow"

Oliveira holds a third-degree black belt in BJJ, and a staggering 21 career submission victories. Aside from his incredible grappling skillset, 'Do Bronx' is a serious threat on his feet, with 10 knockout wins in his career. He was also recently awarded his black praijed in Muay Thai.

The former champion's most recent performance came against perennial contender Beneil Dariush, at UFC 289, whom he finished via TKO after landing a thudding head kick.

Dustin Poirier weighs in on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira faced off in the main event of UFC 280 in October 2020. After being stripped of the lightweight title in his previous fight , against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, for missing weight, Oliveira was hungry to get his belt back against the Dagestani.

'Do Bronx' was dominated by Makhachev both on the feet and in the ground during their clash, and was submitted via arm triangle in the second round. However, following a strong performance against Beneil Dariush in his next fight, the Brazilian has once again found himself in title contention.

Former title challenger Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on the outcome of a potential rematch between Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. 'The Diamond', who has faced, and lost to Oliveira, believes that if a different version of the latter shows up against Makhachev, the result may differ from UFC 280.

During an interview with MMAJunkie, Poirier said this:

"If Oliveira's mindset is in it, if he's the same guy who fought me, who fought Chandler, I think he can win that fight. I don't think he wanted to fight [against Makhachev] in that title fight. It looked like he didn't want to be there, he quit on himself, it looked like. That's my opinion.

"I know personally he has the skills to beat the best guys in the world... It's just if he gets his mindset locked in, ready to go, I think he can beat him."

