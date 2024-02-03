Charles Oliveira shares one-word reaction to old video of him getting KO’d in a “weird” fashion

Charles Oliveira may be regarded as one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history, but that wasn't always the case for 'do Bronx'.

Having competed in the UFC since 2010, when he was just 21 years old, longtime fans of the sport have witnessed Oliveira grow into the exceptional fighter he is today.

The Brazilian is currently 12-1 in his last 13 bouts, but his early UFC career does not represent the same level of dominance, as he went 4-4-1 (1 No Contest) in his first nice promotional bouts.

Out of those four losses, three came via stoppage, with 'Do Bronx' being submitted by Jim Miller and knocked out by Donald Cerrone and Cub Swanson.

Footage of Oliveira's KO loss to Swanson was recently uploaded to X by @CapybaraAnalyst, who wrote the following:

"What as the weirdest KO in UFC history ???"

The former lightweight champion came across the video on his feed, and he shared a one-word response, writing this:

"Ouch"

Some of the defeats suffered by 'do Bronx' early in his career, including KO losses to Swanson and Paul Felder, have been used by opponents to claim that Oliveira gives up in fights.

But the Brazilian proved all doubters wrong during his epic title reign, which saw him dispatch of Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje - while facing some adversity after being dropped by all three opponents - in a 12-month span.

When is Charles Oliveira fighting again?

Charles Oliveira's last octagon appearance came against fellow lightweight contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. 'do Bronx' bounced back from a loss in his previous bout against Islam Makhachev with a superb first-round finish against Dariush.

The Brazilian was then scheduled to face Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 294 but was forced to withdraw from the bout several weeks before fight night after receiving a nasty cut above his eye.

But 'Do Bronx' may have the opportunity to face Makhachev again, as UFC CEO Dana White announced that Oliveira would face off against Arman Tsarukyan, with the winner set to face the Dagestani later this year.

The former lightweight champion will clash against Tsarukyan at the much anticipated UFC 300 card in April, with an epic lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway also set to appear on the card.