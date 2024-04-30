Charles Oliveira shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, claims he's asked to fight the Irishman "a thousand times"

Charles Oliveira was unable to solidify his place as the top contender in the lightweight division as he suffered a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan on the main card of UFC 300. While he will likely need at least one more win to work his way back into the title picture, 'Do Bronx' has a different opponent on his mind, expressing his interest in facing Conor McGregor.

Speaking to Full Violence, the No.2-ranked lightweight was asked about 'The Notorious' upcoming bout with Michael Chandler, which is set to headline UFC 303. Oliveira responded, saying:

"I think that, in reality, it's a fight that will make money for both. That's the reality. It's a fight that's going to make more money. Of course, if Conor wins, he's could take a step towards the belt. He's a guy who's a huge star, but I think it's a fight for money... I think Conor [wins]."

Oliveira was then asked if he would like to face McGregor, if he wins the bout, stating:

"Man, everyone knows. In fact, I've asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times, but it's a fight that I don't think he wants this fight and everyone knows it. I've said it a thousand times. It's a fight that will bring me a lot of money so I'd like it."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 7:20 mark):

Oliveira added that he likely wouldn't engage in trash-talk with McGregor, noting that he and the former double champ have different ways of promoting fights. It is unclear if the biggest star in mixed martial arts would have an interest in the bout after facing Chandler.

Charles Oliveira's coach previously claimed he'd prefer Conor McGregor bout over title opportunity

While Conor McGregor has spent nearly three years away from the octagon, he remains the biggest star in mixed martial arts. Ahead of UFC 300, Charles Oliveira's coach, Diego Lima, revealed that he would rather 'Do Bronx' face 'The Notorious' than lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Speaking to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, the Chute Boxe Academy coach stated:

"Look at the records he breaks. It's incredible what McGregor does. So, a fight with him would be incredible. Of course it would. Professionally speaking, it would be incredible. If we had the opportunity to fight McGregor at welterweight after this fight, we would fight McGregor. But how about the belt? Ok, we'll fight for the belt after that, God willing. But we know that with McGregor, the creature has become bigger than the creator."

Check out Diego Lima's comments on Charles Oliveira potentially facing Conor McGregor below:

Lima noted that McGregor previously considered taking a fight with Oliveira in the past as the two famously exchanged words last year. 'The Notorious' is set to return from a three-year hiatus when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which is set to take place during International Fight Week in June.