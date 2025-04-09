  • home icon
  • Charles Oliveira shares three-word reaction as he looks back at being slammed by Michael Chandler during their rematch 

Charles Oliveira shares three-word reaction as he looks back at being slammed by Michael Chandler during their rematch 

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Apr 09, 2025 22:36 GMT
UFC 309: Oliveira v Chandler - Source: Getty
Charles Oliveira (right) reacts to being slammed by Michael Chandler (left) [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Charles Oliveira has not entered the octagon since last November when he defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision at UFC 309. While he has expressed interest in a rematch with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, 'Do Bronx' remains without a return date.

Oliveira recently looked back at his clash with 'Iron', where his opponent drew the praise of fans after carrying Oliveira on his back before slamming him. X user @pelunaton shared a clip from the bout, captioning the post:

"This WWE-style moment still makes me smile."

The No. 2-ranked lightweight shared the post with a simple response, stating:

"Oh That hurts"

Check out the X post from @pelunaton and the response from Charles Oliveira below:

Oliveira was dominant throughout the bout, winning the first four rounds with relative ease. While Chandler came alive early in the fifth round of the bout, he was unable to get a finish. He did, however, steal the show after carrying 'Do Bronx' on his back before slamming him to the ground multiple times.

'Iron' is set to return this weekend against Paddy Pimblett in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314. It is unclear what will come next for Oliveira. While he hopes to fight for the lightweight belt, the title picture remains crowded with Ilia Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, and Justin Gaethje also in the mix to be the next to challenge Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira shares that he wants to fight for a title next

Charles Oliveira is among the most highly regarded fighters on the UFC roster.

The former lightweight champion recently revealed that he is focused on fighting for the title next during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"Again, to me, it all comes down to seeking the title. If it's not Islam [Makhachev], maybe BMF. There's a lot of talk about [Dustin] Poirier fighting somebody else, Islam going up. I don't know, I can't concern myself with all these things. All I've got to do is prepare myself and be ready when it comes the time."
Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on fighting for the title next below:

Oliveira was asked about a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan, who he suffered a close split decision loss to at UFC 300. He noted that he has respect for his former opponent, but his focus is solely on the title. 'Do Bronx' has shared that he would like to make his return during International Fight Week.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
