Charles Oliveira shows off his childhood home being remodeled - "I've watched the UFC many times in this living room"

Charles Oliveira showed off his childhood home under renovation during the UFC 274 Countdown episode. The UFC lightweight champion allowed the cameras into his old home during the build-up to his highly anticipated title defense against Justin Gaethje on May 7. Oliveira spoke about his rise from a favela kid in Brazil to a future champion:

"This is actually the house, where I was born and raised. Now we're remodeling and it's looking good. I've watched many UFC events in this lvingroom, with my dad saying 'one day it'll happen [fighting in the UFC] for me.' Everytime I come here, I remember where I come from."

The story of 'Do Bronx' has been well documented, rising from the favelas of Guaruja, Brazil, and later becoming a future Hall of Fame MMA fighter. In 2009, the Brazilian released a homemade video showcasing his living situation, which showed a family of six crowding into the favela behind his grandmother's home.

The 60-second clip encapsulates only briefly how difficult life must have been for Oliveira, who made his UFC debut a year after the video went public.

After many bumps and bruises throughout Oliveira's decade-long run in the UFC, the character of the current champion was heavily scrutinized.

After defeating Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight belt, the record-holding submission specialist proved the entire world wrong at UFC 262. He once again silenced the doubters, defending his newly crowned title at UFC 269, submitting favorite Dustin Poirier.

A popular theme within Oliveira's story has been silencing his critics. It only took 12 years, an 11-fight win streak, and UFC gold for him to change people from doubters into believers. Oliveira described it best in the UFC 274 Countdown, proudly stating:

"Life told me I was worthless, but look where I am now...I'm a world champion."

Can Charles Oliveira become the UFC lightweight GOAT?

On May 7, Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona. The challenger's nickname rings true as Gaethje has finished all but one of his UFC contests inside the distance. Oliveira's stats are just as impressive, with him having the most submissions in UFC history.

Victory over Gaethje this weekend will have Charles Oliveira positioning himself as one of the greatest UFC lightweights. With a proven track record and without defeat in five years, 'Do Bronx' will edge closer to the No.1 spot currently tipped by former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

