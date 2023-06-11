Charles Oliveira shuts down Islam Makhachev’s "there are levels to this game" diss with classy response after UFC 289 win

Charles Oliveira's victory at UFC 289 reinstated him as a definite challenger to Islam Makhachev's lightweight throne.

Following the Brazilian's impressive first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush, Makhachev took to Twitter to imply that Oliveira was still "levels" below him. The Dagestani was victorious over 'do Bronx' at UFC 280 last year, and Makhachev appears confident that he would defeat Oliveira should they meet again.

Charles Oliveira responded to Islam Makhachev in classy style, saying:

"Thank you. Levels are part of the game. See you soon"

During the buildup for Charles Oliveira's fight with Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, the Brazilian was adamant that the version of 'do Bronx' that faced Islam Makhachev was a shell of his normal self.

During Oliveira's post-fight speech, he called out to the UFC brass to organize the rematch and stated that he would fight Makhachev in enemy territory in Abu Dhabi. He said, as per his translator:

"I didn't need to send a message. Last time you saw 10% of me, now you saw 120% of me. The champion has a name and it's Charles Oliveira. You know what Dana [White], I am the next one [in line for a title shot]. You want me to fight [Makhachev] in his house? I'll go, I'm ready!"

Dana White is "excited" for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

UFC president Dana White appeared in front of the media following UFC 289 this weekend.

Heading into the pay-per-view event, many believed that a win for Beneil Dariush over Charles Oliveira would secure him a title shot against Islam Makhachev. But the Brazilian's impressive TKO victory has shaken the division up. Given that 'do Bronx' lost to Makhachev at UFC 280 last year, the consensus was that the UFC would grant someone else a title shot.

But Oliveira's UFC 289 showing has made it almost impossible to deny him a rematch against Makhachev.

Dana White spoke about the possibility of organizing a rematch between the pair and said:

"[Oliveira] looked like a world-beater tonight and I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again... I'm just saying it's the [fight] that makes sense. Let's not play games here, that's the fight that makes sense. That is the fight that should happen and I'm excited to see it again."

