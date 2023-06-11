Charles Oliveira spills what pushed him to learn English ahead of UFC 289

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has revealed the reason behind starting to learn English.

Oliveira returned to the octagon last night at UFC 289 for a highly anticipated fight against Beneil Dariush. In a bout that had huge title implications on the line, 'do Bronx' brought his A-game and finished 'Benny' within the first round of their fight.

UFC @ufc #UFC289 Charles Oliveira just blew the ROOF OFF in Vancouver Charles Oliveira just blew the ROOF OFF in Vancouver 🔥 #UFC289 https://t.co/YV6IrKEHbx

However, Charles Oliveira's quick work of Beniel Dariush wasn't the most shocking thing that happened. Instead, it was the Brazilian speaking English during the post-fight interview which caught everyone by surprise.

Later during the post-fight press conference, Oliveira was asked about his latest undertaking to learn the language. While claiming that learning English would allow him to connect better with people, especially his fans, 'do Bronx' said:

"I gotta learn, I gotta learn. Slowly but surely you gotta learn, it's difficult because I mean you have a lot of steps to do that but it's so important to actually connect to people and be able to just kind of you know, go navigate through life and I'm so close to my fans so it would be bringing them even closer."

Catch Oliveira's comments below:

Dana White claims Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev "makes sense"

With a win over Beneil Dariush, 'do Bronx' most certainly secured a potential rematch against Islam Makhachev. The two locked horns last year at UFC 280 for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. On that night, Makhachev proved to be the superior fighter and secured a submission victory in the second round.

Islam Makhachev then went on to defend his UFC lightweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding who will fight for the title next.

As of now, it looks like despite the Dagestani craving for a new challenge, he might end up facing Charles Oliveira again.

Speaking about who will fight for the title next, Dana White claimed that the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira is the fight to make. He had this to say during the post-fight press conference:

"It's the thing that makes sense, tell you on Tuesday. Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.”

Catch Dana White's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC289



"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev 👀 #UFC289 "Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” https://t.co/7sxTBAPjIn

Poll : 0 votes