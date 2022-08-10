Charles Oliveira training with wrestling coach ranked above Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev by former AKA member

Charles Oliveira has been training with an Iranian wrestling coach who is reportedly better than Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira's long-time coach Diego Lima recently revealed that 'do Bronx' has been training with Iranian wrestler Alireza Noei to make up for the deficit of quality Brazilian wrestlers. Lima said in a recent interview with PVT:

"Of course, we know Russian wrestling is very tough. Now we have Alireza, who's a differential of the team, he's our wrestling instructor. Brazil has always been very deficient in wrestling... So we brought in an Iranian." translation via Brazilian MMA Fighters

Lima further claimed that one of his athletes, who has trained with both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, ranked Alireza's training higher than the Dagestanis'. Lima added:

"One of my atheletes...He lived in Russia for six months. He lived in the US for a while, now lives there, and trained at AKA. He trained a lot with Khabib and Makhachev, with both of them at AKA. He told me,'Lima, I trained a lot of wrestling in Russia and AKA... and honestly, the best wrestling training I ever had was Ali's.'" translation via Brazilian MMA Fighters

Watch the clip below:

Watch Diego Lima's complete interview with PVT below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will not go the distance, claims Diego Lima

Uncrowned lightweight king Charles Oliveira is scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 280 in October. Oliveira is currently riding a magnificent eleven-fight win streak that has seen him walk through the likes of Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Many believe Islam Makhachev's elite wrestling is the only possible answer to Oliveira's dominance atop the lightweight division. However, Oliveira's coach Diego Lima is confident that his pupil has nothing to worry about in any aspect of the game.

Lima is confident regarding the fight not going the distance as he claims that 'do Bronx' will be seeking a finish on the ground as well as on the feet. Lima said in an interview with Sherdog:

“One thing I can guarantee for sure, wherever this fight goes, Charles will be attacking. Charles never fights to not lose; his goal is always knockout or submit all the time. That’s why I have no doubt this fight will not go 25 minutes.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew