Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira announced for UFC 280, Khabib responds

Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially reacted to the announcement of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira. The two roles 'The Eagle' is focused on now that he's retired are his MMA promotion Eagle Fighting Championship and the success of his longtime friend and training partner Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov has been the leading advocate for Makhachev getting the next title shot against Oliveira. Islam is currently the no.4 ranked lightweight with a ten-fight win streak, including his last two against Dan Hooker and Bobby Green.

During the UFC Long Island broadcast, it was announced that Makhachev vs. Oliveira will go down at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The fight is for the UFC vacant lightweight championship. Even though he won, 'Do Bronx' missed weight in his latest title defense against Justin Gaethje and was consequently stripped of the title.

Makhchev went on Facebook to say:

"October 22, I'm bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah"

Nurmagomedov ominously replied to the post:

"Location sent"

Oliveira shocked the MMA world several times, getting through Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. The Russian Makhachev will have to end a legendary run by 'Do Bronx' if he wants to become the UFC lightweight champion.

Let's look at Oliveira's rise through the ranks:

Islam Makhachev opens up as a betting favorite against Charles Oliveira

MMA is one of the most unpredictable sports to gamble on, but betting odds always lean one way or the other. After the fight announcement on Saturday, the opening betting odds went public. MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu posted them on Twitter. He wrote:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)

Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)



(odds via #UFC280 Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC280 https://t.co/ryqXrYo5ut

Islam Makhachev being the favorite is not surprising, but Oliveira being a 2-1 underdog is crazy considering his last three fights. Nevertheless, the Russian has been dominant thus far, and 'Do Bronx' tends to get himself into trouble.

Oliveira vs. Makhchev is a must-see matchup with the chance for 'Do Bronx' to extend his legacy whereas the Russian would look to start his title reign.

