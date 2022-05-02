"It's not a confident pick" - Michael Bisping makes final prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje clash

Michael Bisping has had his say on the UFC lightweight title matchup between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Justin Gaethje. On BT Sport’s UFC 274 Preview Show, Bisping, Adam Catterall, and Nick Peet broke down the highly-anticipated fight at UFC 274 on May 7.

Bisping expressed his excitement for the Oliveira-Gaethje matchup and revealed that he sees 'Do Bronx' beating 'The Highlight.' He added, however, that he’s not confident in his pick.

‘The Count’ noted that this fight was almost a coin toss for him. He alluded that Oliveira has consistently been counted out before his fights but has proved his detractors wrong. On that note, Bisping asserted that he’d pick Oliveira to defeat Gaethje at UFC 274, as ‘Do Bronx’ has more ways to win.

Bisping explained that Gaethje, a reputable wrestler, was unlikely to risk taking Oliveira down because of the latter’s incredible jiu-jitsu skills. He opined that if Gaethje does take the fight to the ground, he’ll be entering Oliveira’s world:

“On the feet, Oliveira has shown that he can handle himself. Of course, the big question is – Can he take the power from Justin Gaethje? Hey, listen, why would we go against him. The man is on a 10-fight win streak. And I believe as the fight goes on throughout five rounds, I believe Oliveira can take Justin Gaethje down if he wears him down on the feet a little bit."

"And again, it all comes back to that jiu-jitsu ability as well. So, I’m gonna say – and it’s not a confident pick – it’s not a confident pick, but I’m gonna say Charles Oliveira. And he gets another submission in the later rounds, four and five.”

Bisping indicated that Gaethje is a brilliant wrestler and is tremendously tough, but that alone won’t be enough to save him from the myriad of submission threats against a lethal BJJ artist such as Oliveira.

Paddy Pimblett foresees Justin Gaethje’s striking being the difference-maker against Charles Oliveira

Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently suggested that he sees Justin Gaethje beating UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in their title matchup at UFC 274 on May 7.

Speaking to The Schmo, ‘The Baddy’ insinuated that Gaethje’s striking prowess and knockout power could help him stop Oliveira. He admitted that the result of the fight was a toss-up. Noting that both fighters are among his favorites, Pimblett said:

“I can't see Oliveira getting him to the ground, to be honest. I think Gaethje might TKO him in the later rounds, or even very early if he lands clean."

