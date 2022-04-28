"It's a bit of a toss-up" - Paddy Pimblett gives bold prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

During a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett discussed the upcoming title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, insisting that the two lightweights are a couple of his favorite fighters in the sport.

Although he's just 27 years of age, 'The Baddy' has been a huge figure in MMA for years and continues to grow under the UFC banner. Just two fights into his career with the promotion, the Liverpudlian has already played a big part in the sell-out of the O2 Arena at UFC London lastn month.

While talking to The Schmo, Paddy Pimblett gave his prediction for the long-awaited battle for UFC gold between Charles Oliveria and Justin Gaethje, which is set to headline UFC 274 on May 7. He said:

"It's a bit of a toss-up... Gaethje's like my favorite fighter, but Oliveira's also up there with one of my favorites. I can't see Oliveira getting him to the ground to be honest. I think Gaethje might TKO him in the later rounds, or even very early if he lands clean."

Despite constantly going into each bout as the underdog, 'Do Bronx' has managed to silence many critics with his unbelievable 10-fight win streak inside the octagon.

The Brazilian will be met in the center of the cage by human wrecking ball Justin Gaethje. The 33-year-old's ability to break opponents with his vicious leg kicks and heavy hands could be on display come May 7. On paper, this has all the ingredients to be a Fight of the Year contender.

Check out what Paddy Pimblett had to say about the UFC 274 main event in the video below:

Who's next for Paddy Pimblett?

Paddy 'The Baddy' will carry a four-fight win streak into his next outing and looks like a complete fighter under his new strength and conditioning coach, but who's next for the Brit?

The 27-year-old has been on a tear through the lightweight division since his arrival in the UFC, earning himself back-to-back first-round finishes of Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas.

With his success in the company thus far, Pimblett finds himself on the verge of the top 15. In a stacked division such as lightweight, there will be no easy fights for the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt going forward.

While there have been no official reports as of yet, a matchup with Ilia Topuria sells itself given their altercation during UFC London fight week last month. The unbeaten Georgian prospect would be the Next Gen representative's toughest test to date by far.

