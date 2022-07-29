"Charles Oliveira is no walkover" - Dana White says 'do Bronx' stands between Islam Makhachev and his hopes to recreate Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy

Dana White recently stated that Islam Makhachev will have the difficult task of getting past Charles Oliveira if he wants to recreate his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy.

White also revealed that getting a negotiation done with 'do Bronx' is never a difficult task. The Brazilian is always open to taking on the offered opponents. While talking about the former lightweight champion, the UFC president had nothing but praise for him. During his post-fight press conference for Dana White's Contender Series, the 53-year-old stated:

"Charles Oliveira is one of the greatest kids ever to deal with. He is an absolute warrior, a stud, and getting him to take fights is never hard. There's never a hard negotiation. That kid is always ready to fight."

White then turned his attention to Khabib Nurmagomedov's belief that Makhachev is currently the best lightweight in the world and would recreate the same sort of dominance as 'The Eagle'.

However, the UFC president gave a reminder that Oliveira is not an easy fight and that Makhachev has to get past the Brazilian first:

"Khabib has said for a very long time that Islam Makhachev is the best in the world. He's going to be the next world champion, he's gonna dominate that division the way that he did. You gotta get through Charles Oliveira first. Charles Oliveira is no walkover."

Watch Dana White talk about Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev - Two fighters on winning runs

Charles Oliveira currently boasts an 11-fight win streak in the lightweight division. His victims in this impressive run include Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Makhachev, meanwhile, is on a 10-fight win streak in the same weight class. While he hasn't faced the same caliber of opponents as Oliveira, the Russian has been dominant in his wins.

They are two of the best lightweights on the planet. One fighter has to taste defeat for the first time in a while when they eventually fight at UFC 280. The pay-per-view card in October is set to take place in Abu Dhabi.

