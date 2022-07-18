Charles Rosa "takes pride" in outshining Conor McGregor's unique UFC record

Charles Rosa has earned three of his five UFC wins in front of his home crowd in Boston. Rosa recently noted that he surpassed UFC superstar Conor McGregor in terms of wins at the TD Garden in Boston.

'Boston Strong' is currently scheduled to face Nathaniel Wood at the O2 Arena in London next weekend. The featherweight veteran also hopes to return to Boston to fight in front of his home crowd in the future. Rosa recently told Daniel Vreeland in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I mean, nobody enjoys the boos when you're walking out but like I said, I mean obviously the great part, I got the most all-time wins in Boston, my hometown. Three wins at Boston TD Garden, above Conor McGregor for most all-time [Boston TD] wins in the UFC. So, you know, I take a lot of pride in that. So hopefully I get to get back in front of my crowd."

Watch Rosa's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Rosa picked up a third-round submission win over Sean Soriano at TD Garden in 2015, where McGregor knocked out Dennis Siver in the second-round of the main event. 'Boston Strong' picked up his next two UFC victories at the same venue in 2016 and 2019. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' had recorded his first win at TD Garden back in 2013, earning a unanimous decision against Max Holloway.

Charles Rosa @CharlesRosaMMA just passed @thenotoriousmma Conor Mcgregor for most wins all-time Boston,MA #WhosNext Who do you guys wanna see me fight next @UFC ?? LFGjust passed @thenotoriousmma Conor Mcgregor for most wins all-time Boston,MA @tdgarden Who do you guys wanna see me fight next @UFC ?? LFG🔥just passed @thenotoriousmma Conor Mcgregor for most wins all-time Boston,MA @tdgarden #WhosNext https://t.co/Hk1tsSoQQs

Charles Rosa on training with Conor McGregor's former opponent Eddie Alvarez

Charles Rosa was recently spotted training with Conor McGregor's former foe Eddie Alvarez at Kill Cliff FC (formerly known as Sanford MMA) in Florida. When asked to weigh in on his experience at Kill Cliff FC, 'Boston Strong' revealed that he has been a frequent visitor to the gym throughout his training camp. The 35-year-old further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know, mostly I was just going in the mornings but yeah man, I try to go there pretty much every day of camp. You know, I've trained over at Kill Cliff before, I have a great relationship with Henri Hooft, the wrestling coach Greg Jones and a lot of my friends."

While Rosa spends his mornings at the world-class Kill Cliff FC, he returns to his roots at the American Combat Gym in the afternoons for a more personalized experience. 'Boston Strong' observed that it is unrealistic to expect extra attention amongst forty-odd elite athletes from coaches like Hooft.

