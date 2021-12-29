Chase Hooper celebrates being the UFC Fight Pass Journalist of the Year for the second time in a row

Chase Hooper was recently crowned UFC Fight Pass Journalist of the Year for the second year in a row. The featherweight prospect took to Twitter to excitedly share the news with his proud supporters.

It seems Hooper won the 2021 crown in part due to him hilariously taking to the streets and asking fans about their favorite 145-pound fighter fighter. Although he was hopeful of being chosen, only two fans named ‘The Dream’ as their favorite.

"We did it again boys! UFC Fight Pass Journalist of the year two years running!!!"

Hooper continued to spread the word about this achievement by posting the tweets on his Instagram story. It seems the young featherweight wanted everyone to be informed about his latest accomplishment.

Chase Hooper's Instagram story celebrating his accomplishment

Last year, Hooper likely won the 2020 award due to his interview with Jorge Masvidal. During their hilarious encounter, ‘The Dream’ asked 'Gamebred' why he knocked out Hooper's "father," Ben Askren. The interaction ended with both men sharing a good laugh.

How did the "father-son" relationship between Ben Askren and Chase Hooper start?

Chase Hooper and Ben Askren have a running joke about their resemblance, with many jesting that they are related. The gag has persisted for more than two years and its origins date back to Hooper's win at UFC 245.

After 'The Dream' impressed UFC fans with a first-round TKO victory against Daniel Teymur, ‘Funky’ tweeted, “Great job, son.” Hooper, playing along, tweeted in reply, "Thanks, Dad!"

The 22-year-old doesn't have any true family ties with Askren, much to the disappointment of many fans. However, they were able to trick UFC journalist Ariel Helwani during an interview he had with 'Funky' in August 2020.

Chase Hooper is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Steven Peterson at UFC 263. Even though the young featherweight did not come out on top, he has high hopes for his career. He'll hope to be more successful than Askren, who retired after going 1-2 in the UFC.

