“Chat s**t and you get banged” – Jonathan Haggerty thrilled to prove doubters and Fabricio Andrade wrong

Jonathan Haggerty has a very simple message for anyone who doubted him against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Fans inside the raucous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and those watching around the world were treated to another highlight-reel knockout in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, courtesy of newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Stepping into the headliner slot seven months removed from his spectacular first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama, ‘The General’ delivered a brilliant showing against Andrade, finishing ‘Wonder Boy’ in the second round with an onslaught of strikes that put the Brazilian down with just over a minute to go in the round.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following the bout, Jonathan Haggerty has a message for anyone who doubted his power.

The Londoner said:

“Chat sh*t and you get banged. I don't think no one's doubting me now. You know, it's just me showing that power. Everyone says I got no power, I can't take a body shot. I mean good luck to them.”

The victory earned Haggerty the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, adding that to an impressive collection that already includes the bantamweight division’s Muay Thai title.

With one title over each shoulder, ‘The General’ is looking to add another one to wrap around his waist.

Following his victory over Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty expressed an interest in challenging ‘Wonder Boy’ for his ONE bantamweight MMA title, potentially making him the first fighter in ONE Championship history to hold titles in three different sports simultaneously.

Do you want to see Haggerty run it back with Andrade in mixed martial arts, or is it time for ‘The General’ to head back to defend his title in the art of eight limbs?

