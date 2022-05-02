"Do you have what it takes?" - Chatri Sitydotong's worldwide casting call for  The Apprentice ONE Championship edition season 2

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is calling out anyone who believes that they have the skills to be his next protege.

Sityodtong announced a worldwide casting call for Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition on his social media pages. In a Facebook post, he said:

“Do you have what it takes to win the US$250,000 job offer at stake and become my next protege at ONE? My team and I are going to handpick 16 candidates from around the world and invite them to compete in a game of high-stakes challenges designed to test both their physical and mental limits. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly for me at the Global Headquarters of ONE in Singapore!”

The show's first season received much critical acclaim and won awards for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2021. In 2022, the show premiered on the global streaming platform, Netflix, to reach an even wider audience.

Sityodtong also noted that the prize is not just the US$250,000 job offer, as the position itself will be an incredible opportunity to learn lessons beyond the role.

“However, the prize is much bigger than just US$250,000 for the winner. As your mentor, I am going to teach you how to do good in the world by following your heart and chasing your dreams. Additionally, I am going to show you how to make more money than you ever imagined possible through my win-win philosophy. Finally, I am also going to share the invaluable lessons and IP on how my team and I built one of Asia's hottest unicorns from scratch.”

Interested candidates can apply here.

Jessica Ramella became the first apprentice for ONE Championship

In the first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, Jessica Ramella beat 15 other candidates in 13 episodes filled with grueling business and physical challenges.

Several ONE Championship athletes guided the candidates in the physical challenges, while prominent figures in the business world offered challenges to test their business acumen and mental fortitude.

In the show's last episode, Ramella went up against Louie Sangalang of the Philippines. Both candidates figured in a final interview with Chatri Sityodtong and Anthony Tan, the founder, and CEO of ride-hailing app Grab.

While each candidate had their strengths and weaknesses, Ramella was crowned the new Chief of Staff at the world’s largest martial arts organization.

