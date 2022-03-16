Chatri Sityodtong is asking fans for their craziest predictions for Angela Lee versus Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is offering a prize to any fan who he deems has the most interesting prediction for the main event battle between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex at ONE X on March 26.

In a Facebook post, he said:

"I will give the person with the most interesting prediction a US$500 voucher tomorrow to purchase official ONE merchandise on our online store >>> https://one.shop/ You do not even have to be correct on fight day to win the US$500. Just give me your craziest prediction, tell me why you will be right in the comment section below, and potentially win US$500 tomorrow! GO!!!"

In an event filled with multiple world title defenses and legendary pairings, the main event of the historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza features Lee and Stamp. The ONE chief is obviously excited about it.

Chatri Sityodtong continues in the post:

"I do not believe this Champion versus Champion fight will go the distance. The stakes are incredibly high, and someone is likely to get finished. Either way, it is an epic historic fight with a dramatic storyline between two of the world's greatest atomweights today. I cannot wait!!!"

Stamp Fairtex is proud to be Chatri Sityodtong's favorite at ONE X

The recent run that Stamp Fairtex has been on has made a believer out of Chatri Sityodtong.

In an Instagram post, Stamp shared a clip from Sityodtong's appearance at ONE: Lights Out, where he picked a winner between the two atomweights.

In the caption, she said:

"Hell guys….I’m @yodchatri favourite..💃😍🥳. I’ll see you in Singapore. 🥊💥 @angelaleemma , Please be prepared.I’ll take your belt!! #ONEX"

However, that doesn't mean that Chatri Sityodong is counting Lee out of this matchup.

Sityodtong practically saw the Evolve and United MMA representative grow up in ONE Championship, with Lee having started her career in the promotion when she was 17-years-old. Sityodtong has seen how Lee overcame all adversity and rose to become the best atomweight in the world.

He acknowledges that this match is the biggest test of each of the women's careers in terms of their opponent's skill level, endless storylines, and the pressure that they have to bear.

Both women deserve to be world champions, but only one of them will carry that belt out of the arena at ONE X.

Edited by wkhuff20