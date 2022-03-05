Chatri Sityodtong excited about Stamp-Lee magazine cover, describes both atomweight warriors as "Smart. Beautiful. Deadly"

If there is one image that perfectly sums up the intensity leading up to Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee’s main event clash at ONE X, Tatler Singapore’s March 2022 edition cover has to be it.

The picture captures the atomweight stars’ emotions to perfection. Elegantly dressed in black, neither Stamp nor Lee offers a smile. Instead, both athletes stare directly at the camera with an intensity that depicts just how focused they are on the task at hand.

Accompanying the image are two words in bold – Battle Royal.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong couldn't be happier with it. He took to his social media channels on Friday, March 4, and described the two top atomweight stars in three accurate words.

“Smart. Beautiful. Deadly.”

The lifelong martial artist further wrote:

“Thank you to Tatler Magazine for featuring our upcoming world championship main event, Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex, on its cover! Join me for the epic fireworks on March 26 at ONE: X in Singapore!”

Atomweight queen Lee looks fit as ever ahead of her return to the Circle, which follows the birth of her first child. The No.1-ranked contender, meanwhile, looks in peak condition too.

The pair’s rise to stardom, story in the lead-up to this thriller and Sityodtong’s view on both megastars are all detailed in the magazine’s monthly issue.

Stamp and Angela set to dazzle in ONE X main event

Their scheduled five-round war at the Singapore Indoor Stadium could very well be a Battle Royal.

‘Unstoppable’ is ready to return with a bang to the Circle, while the Thai striking dynamo aims to capture a third world title in a different martial arts discipline.

In the lead-up to the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showpiece, Lee warned her rival that she'll take her out and maintain her undefeated reign in the atomweight division.

For her part, the Thai made similar remarks towards the longtime atomweight queen. She promised the world champion that she's ready to put in a career-defining performance and take her place atop the stacked 52.2kg division.

Does Lee have the perfect game plan to muster a win against Stamp or will the Thai pick up the biggest scalp on her resume? Combat sports fans and analysts will find out at ONE X on March 26.

