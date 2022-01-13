"I don't think he knows anything about martial arts" - Chatri Sityodtong explains what makes him different from Dana White

Chatri Sityodtong has led ONE Championship to the title of Asia’s biggest MMA promotion and it continues to rise as one of the best sports organizations in the world today.

ONE Championship is no doubt one of the most influential martial arts promotions in existence. It even rivals the influence of the UFC, arguably standing together with the North American promotion as the two best in the industry.

The UFC is led by president Dana White, who has been instrumental in leading the company and turning it into a household name. That crucial role in ONE has been taken up by Sityodtong.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chatri Sityodtong was asked if he was an admirer of White’s professional accomplishments. He responded by saying:

“I think he is an outstanding businessman. I don’t necessarily agree with the way he does things, but obviously he’s built UFC into a phenomenal company. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts. But I don’t think he knows anything about martial arts. I don’t think he knows anything about fighting. I think he’s a fan, so I have differences. I come from the martial arts community. I come from the martial arts background. And how I treat my athletes, they are my peers. I come from the community. It’s very, very different.”

Catch Chatri Sityodtong's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

As a martial artist, Sityodtong promotes martial arts values like integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline and compassion in ONE Championship. That is a departure from how western promotions are marketing their fight cards.

Chatri Sityodtong highlighted that as he distances himself from how Dana White runs his company.

“I just say we have stylistic differences. I don’t particularly respect the way he talks down to athletes.”

Chatri Sityodtong’s approach leads to 'happier' athletes

Dana White has come under fire for how the UFC pays its fighters, an issue that Chatri Sityodtong doesn’t seem to have with his fighters in ONE Championship.

The ONE Chairman and CEO offered his thoughts to Helwani when discussing fighter pay:

“Overall, whether it’s Muay Thai or MMA or kickboxing or submission grappling, I think we take our time to make sure we pay top market. That’s why [Demetrious Johnson] would join or Eddie [Alvarez] would join, or Sage [Northcutt], or any of these guys and our current champions.”

According to Sityodtong, about 95% of the roster have a good relationship with the promotion. However, he admitted that it’s probably never going to be 100% all the time.

“Of course, like any organization, there are always going to be athletes who think they should get paid more. And if it’s logical, then we’ll pay more. I think the idea for our approach at least is to try to have a win-win approach genuinely, a partnership approach with our athletes. If they deliver value, then we pay for them, because it’s symbiotic.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Harvey Leonard