"You're too much of a greedy b**ch" - Jake Paul compares UFC fighters' pay with that of a janitor in response to Dana White

Jake Paul has yet again slammed Dana White regarding the fighter pay situation in the UFC. According to Paul, the minimum pay received by fighters competing under the promotion's banner is only $12000, which is apparently equivalent to what a "janitor makes".

Paul claimed that while UFC fighters may hold White in high regard because he's their boss, he isn't afraid to stand up to him. He added that White must pay $50000 minimum wage to every fighter on the UFC roster:

"I don't give a f**k about you but all these people, all of your fighters, all of them, they can't say s**t because you'll just bench them... The bottomline Dana is that you won't add healthcare for your fighters because you don't give a f**k about them. You're too much of a greedy b***h to pay your minimum fighter more than $12000 for risking their lives. It's what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50000 Dana."

This comes after Jake Paul publicly stated he'll retire from the sport of boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal under MMA rules if Dana White agrees to provide long-term healthcare to all fighters on the UFC roster and increases minimum fighter pay to $50000:

"I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1. Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k [it’s $12k now] 2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues [$1bn in 2021] 3. Provide long term healthcare to all fighters..."

Jake Paul has Jorge Masvidal in his sights for next fight

Jake Paul has been eyeing a fight against Jorge Masvidal for a while now. During an appearance on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast, Jake even offered 'Gamebred' $5 million plus a percentage from pay-per-view sales to fight him inside the squared circle.

Paul also said it was the most Masvidal would ever make for a fight:

"Masvidal, I’ve got an offer for you right now. $5m guarantee, plus percentage of pay-per-views. That’s the most you would have ever made in a fight, ever. So now you can’t say, ‘I either fight the best, or I fight for money'."

Watch the Impaulsive podcast below:

Masvidal was quick to reject the offer, claiming he wants at least $20 million to exchange leather with Jake Paul.

