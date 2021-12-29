"B**** boy can’t afford the big boys" - Jorge Masvidal ridicules Jake Paul for only selling 65k PPV buys in his rematch with Tyron Woodley

Jorge Masvidal has taken a jibe at Jake Paul in response to the latest pay-per-view report regarding the recent Paul vs. Woodley rematch. Masvidal ridiculed Paul for selling just 65k pay-per-views in his rematch against 'T-Wood' that transpired on December 18th.

‘Gamebred’ has also suggested that he never wants to hear his name associated with a potential fight against Jake Paul. Masvidal posted a tweet that read as follows:

“B**ch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary”

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch took place on December 18th and witnessed Paul win via sixth-round KO. The event was initially scheduled to be headlined by Paul and Tommy Fury. However, Fury pulled out due to health issues and was replaced by Woodley on short notice.

As reported by boxing insider Steven Muehlhausen, the Paul-Woodley rematch garnered less than 65,000 buys on cable and satellite pay-per-view. Muehlhausen added, however, that the fight’s digital streaming numbers are yet to be released and "could be through the roof."

Brendan Schaub believes Jake Paul could face UFC megastars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor in the boxing ring

Despite a drop in pay-per-view numbers in his latest fight, several combat sports personalities believe Jake Paul will headline bigger events in the future.

In a recent edition of The Fighter & The Kid podcast, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub addressed Jake Paul’s boxing future. Schaub believes Paul will box UFC megastars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

According to Schaub:

“I think [UFC president] Dana [White] is such a smart dude. It's gonna happen. I guarantee you Jake fights Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Now, Dana can play hot bongo, ‘Nope, we don't want to be a part of it.’ Conor and Nate only have one or two fights left on the contract, so you can have them fight and do their thing and when they get out, that fight's happening, dude.”

Furthermore, legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas opined that Jorge Masvidal would be the ideal next opponent for Jake Paul. Masvidal, Diaz and McGregor are under contract with the UFC. They're unlikely to box Paul unless contractually permitted to do so by the UFC.

Edited by David Andrew