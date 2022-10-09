“Making a big push into the Middle East” - Chatri Sityodtong explains the impact of ONE Championship's partnership with beIN Sports

ONE Championship continues to evolve and grow into the most dominant force in global combat sports. The promotion's partnership with North American streaming service Amazon Prime Video was met with enthusiasm by fans and fighters as the promotion continues to establish its footprint outside of Asia.

ONE didn’t stop there, though, as they recently signed a broadcasting deal with beIN Sports, the No. 1 sports channel in the Middle East, North Africa, or the MENA region. beIN also operates channels in France, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke with South China Morning Post to discuss the details of the partnership and the importance of bringing the ONE product to fans in the Middle East:

“It's massive. beIN is one of the largest broadcasters of sports. In the last few years, they've been the biggest payer of media rights for sports, in general, all over the world, with soccer especially. beIN is going to be broadcasting us live in 24 territories in the Middle East.”

“Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, the country of Qatar is a shareholder of ONE. We are making a big push into the Middle East. But you know, we want to spread our wings all over the Middle East.”

Watch the interview below:

2023 will be the biggest year for growth in ONE Championship history

With the COVID-19 pandemic largely subsiding, ONE Championship is once again ready to hit the road, taking its product to both new locations and familiar ones that are ready to see the promotion's return. It’s just one of the many ways ONE is expanding and will continue to expand as we surge toward what is sure to be a massive year for ONE and its fans.

Continuing his conversation with SCMP, Sityodtong discussed his travels to the Middle East, and the growth ONE has seen through social media and digital channels around the globe.

“I have been traveling to all the various countries in the Middle East and I see a ton of them but we've seen our numbers. Our organic numbers across digital- social, are exploding in the US, exploding in the Middle East, exploding in Latin America, and in Europe, actually. So we're just seeing tremendous growth. So, again, next year is going to be the biggest year in the history of the company.”

Poll : 0 votes