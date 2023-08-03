Chatri Sityodtong offers take on free agent Michael Page: “His skill set would do very well in ONE” 

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Michael Page’s skillset would take him far in multiple disciplines under the ONE banner.

Last month, ‘MVP’ announced that he is officially a free agent after competing for Bellator MMA for the last decade. During the course of his 10-year run with the organization, Michael Page amassed an impressive 17-2 record with wins over notable names including Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, and Goiti Yamauchi.

With Page now available to test out the market, promoters are chomping at the bit to sign the welterweight standout. During an appearance Just Scrap Radio, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke about MVP’s recent announcement and suggested that the one-time interim title challenger could find a great deal of success with ONE Championship:

“I think he's a very exciting fighter,” Sityodtong said. “I think he is very fun. His skill set would do very well in ONE with the multi-disciplines, whether it's mixed martial arts or kickboxing and Muay Thai for Michael Page.”

Perhaps ONE Championship will find a way to woo Michael Page into joining the promotion’s already-stacked roster of welterweight talent in the near future. But in the meantime, the show will go on, starting with this Friday night’s highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

In the main event of the evening, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov will defend his title for the first time since scoring a stunning second-round knockout against former titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn. ‘Chinga’ will defend his title against three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Also on tap for the promotion’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is a co-main event showdown as Mikey Musumeci defends his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against reigning strawweight champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.