Francis Ngannou's alleged refusal of a $20 million offer from One Championship has made headlines in recent days. Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of One Championship, recently predicted the future of Ngannou after the negotiations fell apart.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC in January due to failed negotiations for a revised contract. The UFC reportedly offered 'The Predator' a contract that would have easily seen him become the highest paid heavyweight athlete of all time.

Ngannou left the UFC in pursuit of other opportunities, and since then, UFC president Dana White has confirmed multiple times that the Cameroonian will never compete in the organization again.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong and Ngannou met this past weekend, but were unable to come to terms on a deal. Sityodtong now claims that Ngannou wanted to be on the board of directors for the promotion besides the $20 million offer.

Shedding light on what the future holds for Francis Ngannou in a recent interview with The Schmo, Sityodtong stated:

"My team has been talking to Francis' team for the last few months. All sorts of things were on the table, including a minimum guarantee of $20 million bucks. We never did submit the final offer on the table. No harm, no foul, I think Francis is an incredible guy, a great champion.... Obviously a devastating KO striker. Wherever he ends up, I wish him the best. I know he's definitely going to box."

Catch Chatri Sityodtong's comments on Francis Ngannou's future below:

Ariel Helwani reveals the reason behind Francis Ngannou's One Championship deal failing to materialize

Since Francis Ngannou left the UFC to pursue other opportunities, there has been little development in the story of the Cameroonian's career. However, according to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, 'The Predator' is very close to signing with an MMA organization.

During a discussion on Francis Ngannou's future, Ariel Helwani said that he had a private conversation with the former UFC heavyweight champion and had a sense of the Cameroonian's next move. Speaking on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani stated:

"Francis is very close to signing a new deal with another promotion. According to Francis, he was very upfront about this. They [Ngannou and Chatri Sityodtong of ONE Championship] left the meeting on good terms, but both of them came to an understanding that because he had already verbally committed to someone, it's more than likely he's not going to ONE... I thought it was really interesting when I asked him [Ngannou] about PFL [Professional Fighters League], that was the one that really got him fired up."

Catch Helwani's comments below:

