Chatri Sityodtong promises to deliver a ONE Championship ‘mega card’ in Qatar

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is preparing to deliver a massive can’t-miss event in Qatar.

Earlier this month, the promotion signed a memorandum of understanding with Media City Qatar as ONE continues its expansion into the Middle East. The memorandum, or MOU, is an extension of a strategic partnership both parties entered into last year. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed plans to book a mega-sized card for their highly anticipated debut which could come as earlier as this year.

“We're going to have a mega card. It's going to blow out, you know, the lights in the region but around the world as well,” Sityodtong said. “Right now, it's going to be primetime in the Middle East, which is primetime in Europe as well.”

ONE Championship is certainly no stranger to booking big events in big locations. On May 5, the promotion made its long-awaited U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event featured some of the biggest names in all of combat sports, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Demetrious Johnson, and the returning ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

Since then, the promotion has been delivering star-studded events inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, including a fantastic ONE Friday Fights 22 card that saw a new undisputed heavyweight world champion crowned. Undefeated Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin scored a vicious second-round TKO over Arjan Bhullar, turning his interim title into unified gold.

The event also featured the epic return of Superlek Kiatmoo9 to the art of eight limbs. ‘The Kicking Machine’ scored a first-round knockout against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane, once against establishing himself as one of the greatest strikers in the sport today.

With ONE’s penchant for booking stellar events, which fights would you like to see when the promotion heads to Qatar for the very first time?

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

