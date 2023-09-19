Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang knows how to peak: “These are killers who've been fighting all their life”

Ahead of ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang Jitmuangnon shocked fans by admitting that he hadn’t shared a similar dedication for his training until he had a bout locked in versus Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Despite stopping Edgar Tabares in his US debut at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘The Iron Man’ said he only trained for two days ahead of the contest due to feeling burnt out in his career.

On September 22, he can’t afford to be anything less than his best as he competes in one of the biggest fights of his career.

Defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek, ‘The Iron Man’ knows that this time around he is in for a fight.

In a live interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared his views on the topic surrounding ‘The Iron Man.’

Stating that his time off may be the way that he decompresses after training, Sityodtong has no doubt that Rodtang will raise his level when it matters most at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

“These are killers who've been fighting all their life. They know their bodies by now, they know how to peak. They know what level of training is required. And they also know how to relax and stay calm and level-headed, right?

The lifelong martial artist added:

“I mean, a lot of times if you're in camp and you're training very hard and you're very obsessing or minded and not think about anything else, you can almost mentally mess with yourself before you actually step into the ring. So I think that is Rodtang’s way of letting the steam off [taking time off training to spend time with his family].”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel this September 22.