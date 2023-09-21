Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang vs. Superlek in Muay Thai is for all the marbles: “To be called the best in the world pound-for-pound”

ONE Championship CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong believes the epic showdown between Rodtang and Superlek will determine the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

In a matter of hours, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang will take on the most dangerous fighter he has ever stepped foot inside the ring with, Superlek. The two Thai megastars will headline ONE Friday Fights 34, emanating from Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of Friday’s stacked lineup in 'The Land of Smiles', ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong suggested that fans will be in for the absolute best from both fighters as they go into the bout fighting for their families and combat sports supremacy.

“At the end of the day, Rodtang is fighting for his family, Superlek is fighting for his family and they’re gonna be fighting to be called the best in the world pound-for-pound,” Sityodtong said. “By now, both are so experienced, they’ve each fought, around 300 fights, around there. I think Rodtang is up to 400 fights, if I'm not mistaken, and maybe Superlek’s at 250 fights or something.”

See the interview below:

Rodtang goes into this high-stakes bout boasting an undefeated record in Muay Thai competition with ONE Championship. With wins over fellow ONE world champions including Jonathan Haggerty and Joseph Lasiri, Rodtang has already established himself as one of the most destructive fighters in the history of the sport.

With a win over Superlek, ‘The Iron Man’ will undoubtedly go down as perhaps the greatest fighter the sport has ever seen.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.