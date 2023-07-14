"Cheap move" - Joaquin Buckley angers fans with tasteless X-rated edit of Ian Garry's wife

Joaquin Buckley has angered fans with a tasteless X-rated edit of Ian Garry's wife.

Ian Garry is set to enter the octagon against Geoff Neal at UFC 292, and the rivalry seems to be getting heated by the day. Garry was recently spotted wearing a T-Shirt with Neal's mugshot. While Neal didn't personally respond to the move, his friend and fellow UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley took matters into his own hand.

Buckley took to Instagram recently and posted an X-rated video edit of Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

His post seems to have backfired as fans flooded the post's comment section. Take a look at some of the comments below:

"Nah, you can't be posting people wives bro. But go ahead I'll watch with my popcorn"

"Thing is you stood infront of him in person and didn't say sh*t. Now it's on media and your bringing his wife into it."

"Nah posting people's wives is taking it too far. Corny."

"C'mon man, you doing anything for clout now? That's f**ked up, btw Ian would kill you in 2 minutes"

"So your entire insta is other people's sh*t content"

"Dude chill, Ian can fold you"

"Cheap move"

"He'd put you out cold in 1 minute"

"Oh na this is wreckless lol"

Joaquin Buckley was recently criticized for an offensive video targeting Jack Della Maddalena's wife

Joaquin Buckley's video about Ian Garry's wife wasn't the first time the UFC welterweight targetted a fellow fighter's spouse. Recently, Buckley did the same when he posted a highly inappropriate video directed at Jack Della Maddalena's wife Michelle.

While calling out Jack Della Maddalena for a bout at UFC 293, Joaquin Buckley said this on Twitter:

"See You Soon Jack #UFC293"

Jack Della Maddalena is set to enter the octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 77 against Bassil Hafez.

