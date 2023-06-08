"Cheats shouldn't be allowed in either" - Fans condemn Daniel Cormier for saying Jim Miller doesn't deserve UFC HOF

UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier faced significant backlash due to his recent remarks about the UFC veteran Jim Miller.

During the recent edition of the DC and RC show Cormier stated that he believes Miller does not deserve to be recognized in the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame:

"It makes me feel bad, because ... I’m of the other side. I don’t feel like time served immediately puts you in the Hall of Fame."

Check out Cormier's comments below ( from 35:27 onwards):

This statement has garnered strong criticism from fans who vehemently condemn Daniel Cormier's perspective, viewing it as unjust and disrespectful towards Jim Miller's remarkable career.

Twitter user @Patkk151515 remarked:

"Than can we revoke DC from the UFC hall of fame? Only reason you won any titles is cause Jon Jones liked to do coke and beat up strangers in the streets..... yOu hAve to HaVe ACcoMpliShments."

Another user @pablotalksUFC stated:

"Stick to eating food bud @dc_mma."🍗

According to @oldatlas there may be prejudice in Daniel Cormier:

"'lobbying' is a disingenuous way of putting it lol."

@Number1YanFan threw insults at 'DC's' double champ status:

"Like a fake LHW belt and a fraudulent double champ status."

Twitter user @Mccoo821 reacted:

"fat elitist prick.. cheats shouldn't be allowed in either."

Some more reactions:

Rob @grobertome96 @mmamania Great example of how when you talk enough publicly, no matter who you are, you’ll eventually put your foot in your mouth. DC’s accomplishments are inarguable and I respect him but this is just an objectively bad take. @mmamania Great example of how when you talk enough publicly, no matter who you are, you’ll eventually put your foot in your mouth. DC’s accomplishments are inarguable and I respect him but this is just an objectively bad take.

Bosshog @bosshogmma @mmamania DC is a silly goose! Jim Miller should’ve fought for a title with like an 8 fight win streak but the light weight division was log jammed at that time. And instead of waiting, Jim Miller kept fighting, like the legend that he is. @mmamania DC is a silly goose! Jim Miller should’ve fought for a title with like an 8 fight win streak but the light weight division was log jammed at that time. And instead of waiting, Jim Miller kept fighting, like the legend that he is.

FinnisherMMA @FinnisherMMA @mmamania So most wins in whole promotion is not good enough accomplishment? @mmamania So most wins in whole promotion is not good enough accomplishment?

joeraymond @joervaldez @mmamania The comparison to a team sport is stupid for obvious reasons. Jim Miller is a one hundred percent HOFer. @mmamania The comparison to a team sport is stupid for obvious reasons. Jim Miller is a one hundred percent HOFer.

Daniel Cormier lauds Francis Ngannou for signing a contract with PFL

Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's decision to join the PFL, as well as the particular conditions of his contract, which go beyond his fighting career. Cormier praised 'The Predator' for his unrelenting devotion to his values and praised him for creating a new standard for MMA players navigating the world of free agency.

During a recent episode of DC & RC, Cormier shed light on the significance of Ngannou's PFL deal, emphasizing its potential impact on the sport as a whole:

"Big deal for Francis Ngannou. Congratulations to the former UFC heavyweight champion on really setting a new standard for what is out there in the free-agent market. It feels real after this one. It makes MMA feel real after seeing what Francis Ngannou just did."

Check out Cormier's comments below (from 14:33 onwards):

