UFC veteran Jim Miller has firmly etched his name into the octagon's history after he joined an elite club following his victory at UFC vegas 74 this weekend.

Miller, who made his UFC debut back in 2008, faced Jesse Butler in a lightweight bout on Saturday's card. The fight was his 42nd in the UFC and the fastest win of his career as he caught Butler early to knock him out in 23 seconds.

Miller's stunning victory earned him a deserved Performance of the Night bonus, as well as moved him into his own league in regards to UFC records.

Highlighted in a tweet by MMA Junkie, the veteran's victory meant he has become the first fighter in UFC history to win 25 bouts, ahead of the likes of Donald Cerrone and Andrei Arlovski.

"Jim Miller is the first member of the UFC's 25 win club."

The veteran's accomplishments don't stop there either.

Following his victory, Jim Miller now holds the record for the most wins in lightweight division history (22), the most stoppages in the division (15), and is now second behind Charles Oliveira's 19 for the most stoppages in the entire promotion with 17.

Jim Miller reacts to KO victory at UFC Vegas 74

Jim Miller's fight on Saturday was the 42nd time he has stepped into the Octagon to face off against an opponent. This time he battled Jesse Butler, who stepped in on two days' notice to replace Jared Gordon.

The action between the two started from the off as Miller ate some bombs from Butler in order to get in close. The high risk high reward manoeuver paid off, however, as he caught his opponent with a stunning left hook and uppercut before he dropped to the canvas unconscious.

Watch the KO here:

Following his victory, Jim Miller was interviewed inside the cage by Michael Bisping and reacted to his win. He said:

“I appreciate the heck out of Jesse, he came in here on just over two days’ notice. I had a great camp, feeling good. When I’m on, I am dangerous for anybody in the world. I put the goal out there to get to [UFC] 300... I want to end my career the way I started my career and that’s fighting as often as I can. At this point in my career, I just want to have good fights.”

Catch the interview here:

