"Check those kicks" - ONE Championship fans feel the pain Superlek, Masaaki Noiri, Jonathan Di Bella delivered in their highlight leg kicks

There's a reason Superlek Kiatmoo9, Masaaki Noiri, Jonathan Di Bella are regarded as three of the most formidable strikers in ONE Championship — their ability to inflict damage with precision, especially through devastating leg kicks, sets them apart from the rest.

Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization highlighted this prowess by releasing a compilation video featuring top-tier athletes for their leg-kick mastery, with Superlek, Noiri, and Di Bella leading the showcase.

Check out the carousel of clips uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

At ONE 165 in January 2024, Superlek demonstrated the effectiveness of his signature leg kicks, targeting Takeru Segawa's lead leg with surgical precision to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Meanwhile, before Noiri became the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, he earned a shot at gold by dismantling Shakir Al-Tekreeti with leg kicks in the second round at ONE 170 this past January.

In another masterclass of leg kick warfare, Di Bella went strike-for-strike with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, where the then-ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion controlled the pace with calculated leg attacks to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Several fans expressed astonishment in the comment section of the Instagram post embedded above:

More exciting moments await fans in ONE Championship's U.S. primetime return in June

ONE Championship is gearing up for another thrilling event, showcasing the finest talents in Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and more. The action-packed card will be broadcast live in U.S. primetime next month.

Set for June 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 32 will pit No. 4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex against fellow rising star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in the main attraction.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch this premium live event for free on Prime Video.

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

