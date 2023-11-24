Chingiz Allazov describes Marat Grigorian as a ‘stylistically uncomfortable opponent’ 

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov admits that Marat Grigorian’s typical approach to every fight is a stylistic nightmare for him.

Stepping into the ring at the Legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Allazov looked to defend his title for the very first time against former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

‘Chinga’ entered the bout with a heap of confidence courtesy of his stunning second-round KO of Superbon Singha Mawynn earlier this year.

Even with taking out one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport, Chingiz Allazov knew that Grigorian would pose one of the greatest challenges of his career:

“Personally, Marat Grigorian, whom I defeated, is a stylistically uncomfortable opponent for me,” Allazov told 1newsTV Online in a recent interview.

In the end, Allazov would leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with a unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian in the ONE Fight Night 13 headliner.

See the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov has been unstoppable in his last five fights

With his win over Marat Grigorian in August, Chingiz Allazov made it five straight victories under the ONE Championship banner. That includes his world title-winning performance against Superbon to kick off his 2023 campaign.

Prior to that, Allazov picked off some of the biggest names in kickboxing, including Samy Sana, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, and eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Sitthichia Sitsonpeenong. Those three wins earned him the title of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, setting the stage for his showdown with Superbon.

With his first ONE world title defense under his belt, who would you like to see ‘Chinga’ compete against in his next outing?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.