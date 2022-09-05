Chingiz Allazov looking ripped and ready for showdown with Superbon at ONE on Prime Video 2

Chingiz Allazov is getting ready for the biggest and most challenging fight of his career. After winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, he will now face divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter recently shared a video on Instagram showing him getting in peak shape. He posted [Russian to English translation courtesy of Google Translate]:

"We work."

The clip shows the 29-year-old 'Chinga' shadowboxing in preparation for this showdown for the featherweight throne. The video received an outpouring of support from fellow Russian kickboxers competing in ONE Championship.

Allazov has earned kickboxing world titles in K-1, WAKO, Kunlun, and most recently, the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship. He captured the tournament title by defeating Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

He will now face ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn on September 30.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazovto take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazov 🇦🇿🇧🇾 to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ldBpNxUMja

Chingiz Allazov has a plan for defeating Superbon

Capturing the crown that Superbon currently holds is a near-impossible task. The Thai kickboxer has defeated incredible fighters, such as Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

But the Azerbaijan-Belarusian kickboxer explained that he has a plan for taking the ONE gold from Superbon. While speaking to ONE Championship, the 29-year-old said:

“My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, ‘I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.’ Now, we have a good plan for Superbon. When I go to fight with Superbon, I want him to say after the first round, ‘Oh, what happened? He has a lot of speed, a lot of power, a lot of things.’"

Allazov is coming into this fight with immense confidence, even seeing himself earning a knockout victory over the Thai-born kickboxer. He continued:

“I am focused on him completely. I will not fight him like I have fought the others. I will work with him. Maybe if he makes a mistake, maybe I can land a kick or punch that will get a knockout.”

The highly anticipated Superbon vs. Chingiz Allazov clash for the ONE featherweight kickboxing championship will go down at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

