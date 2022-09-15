“Respect your family and your coach” - Chingiz Allazov reveals his advice to kids who look up to him

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov is perhaps one of the most famous Belarusian athletes today. 'Chinga' has had quite a successful run in ONE Championship, beating the top-level competition on his way to a world title shot against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Needless to say, a lot of young Belarusian fighters are looking up to Allazov as one of their inspirations. Allazov welcomes this responsibility with open arms, as he finds it an honor to represent Belarus on the world stage and further inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Allazov was asked what his advice was for younger fighters who want to make it big in the sport. To this, 'Chinga' said:

“There are many kids that tell me they want to do the same as me. They ask me how they can become like me. I tell them to live an intelligent life. I say, ‘Focus because the amount of time you are training now will help you win many big fights in the future.’ I tell the young fighters, ‘If the coach says to do 100 kicks, then you don’t do 100. You do 110 or 120. You work more, and this will help you in the future.’”

Chingiz Allazov concluded:

"I tell them to respect your family and your coach, and maybe in the future, you will have a big life.”

Listening to those who guide us on our path to greatness is paramount in any sport. Chingiz Allazov understands the importance of respect, humility and loyalty towards our mentors, and everyone should do the same.

Chingiz Allazov will fight for the ONE featherweight kickboxing title at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship will return to US prime time after the massive success of ONE on Prime Video 1. On September 30, ONE will once again astound US viewers and everyone around the world with ONE on Prime Video 2. The massive event will feature three world title fights across three different combat sports. It's quite unprecedented.

The first world title fight will be between ONE's grappling genius Mikey Musumeci and a former world champion in Brazilian Cleber Sousa for the newly-minted ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The co-main event will feature ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov as he challenges Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing crown in a much-anticipated striking battle.

The main event of the evening will be a rubber match for the ages as the two most dominant female ONE world champions will collide to settle the score. ONE women's atomweight queen Angela Lee will meet China’s first-ever MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, in her second attempt at becoming a two-division world champion. This bout will be contested at strawweight.

