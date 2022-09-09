“We have a good plan for Superbon” - Chingiz Allazov says he has another surprise in store for next challenge

Chingiz Allazov has done the work. He practically told ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn that he will deliver a world of hurt in their colossal world title match.

The two master strikers will meet at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, the second ONE Championship card at Amazon Prime Video, on September 30, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Allazov said he’s waited for his world title bout against Superbon. He further stated that the Thai superstar will be in for a surprise once the Circle doors close.

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion added that Superbon won’t be facing the same Chingiz Allazov who fought Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the Grand Prix final at ONE X this past March.

Allazov said:

“I have been waiting for this fight. I think Superbon is a good fighter, he has a good style. He is really a clever fighter and has good timing. I like this fight, and my team and I are only focused on this. I will have a surprise for him when we meet.”

He added:

“My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, ‘I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.’ Now, we have a good plan for Superbon.”

Allazov is on a three-fight winning streak in ONE Championship that culminated in his dominant performance against Sitthichai. Those three wins also saw him score first-round knockouts against Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut.

Chingiz Allazov wants to stun Superbon

Chingiz Allazov has already proven that he’s a killer inside the Circle, but he wants to put on a show of force against his division’s king.

Superbon is 3-0 in ONE Championship and holds the distinction of knocking out Giorgio Petrosyan, the man believed to be the greatest kickboxer of all time, in October 2021.

Allazov, however, isn’t all too concerned with what his opponent has accomplished. His only goal is to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and batter Superbon in any way he can:

“When I go to fight with Superbon, I want him to say after the first round, ‘Oh, what happened? He has a lot of speed, a lot of power, a lot of things.’”

Edited by John Cunningham