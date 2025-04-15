Chingiz Allazov says ballooning weight prevents him from making a comeback: “I’m very big, you know?”

Former undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan and Belarus has the look of a man who is enjoying his retirement.

While the 31-year-old has admitted to having thoughts of making a comeback of sorts, he also says it's not that simple, as he has simply let his body go.

Allazov was in Bangkok to corner close friend and teammate Roman Kryklia for his ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video heavyweight Muay Thai world title defense against Lyndon Knowles. And 'Chinga' looked extra chunky in media appearances.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in an interview during fight week, Allazov said that he was out of shape.

'Chinga' stated:

"Now, I’m very big, you know? I have another problem, that I increased my weight, but only problem is my health. I increased my weight, maybe 10 kilos more."

While Allazov says it is possible for him to return, he also says he needs to put in a lot of work and it may take some time for him to get back into fighting shape.

Needless to say, that has left the door open for a return for the Azerbaijani-Belarusian, no matter how unlikely.

Chingiz Allazov says it would be no problem for him to beat Superbon again: "Send me location"

Former featherweight kickboxing king 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov remains confident that even though he is happily retired now, he could easily come back to serve another beatdown to Thai veteran Superbon.

Superbon took up the mantle of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion after Allazov retired from competition in 2023. But the 31-year-old Champ Belts representative said he would be willing to return to silence Superbon yet again.

He told Nick Atkin:

"For me, Superbon, I don’t have a problem with him. Maybe he likes to fight, send me location, guys."

