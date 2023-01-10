Chingiz Allazov says he’s a big problem for Superbon

Chingiz Allazov has had to wait a long time for his shot at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. After winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix at ONE X last March, a matchup between him and the champion Superbon was next in line.

The highly anticipated clash between the two elite strikers has been postponed several times after both competitors pulled out at different times. Originally scheduled for ONE on Prime Video 2 in October, the fight will finally happen on January 13.

After spending a lot of time knowing that he will face Superbon next, Chingiz Allazov believes that his style is a tough match-up for the world champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Minsk, Belarus, native said:

“I’m one of the biggest problems for [Superbon]. He knows this. He has good timing, he has a good universal style. I have kicks and power over him. He’s a very good fighter but maybe he makes a little mistake here and it’s a big problem in his fight with me.”

Superbon vs. Allazov will headline the first event of the year for ONE Championship. Live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video is free to watch for fans in North America with an active Prime Video subscription. It will also air at US primetime.

Fans react to Chingiz Allazov’s slick question mark kick on Enriko Kehl

There can be no doubt that Chingiz Allazov is one of the most talented kickboxers in the world. With a wide array of techniques at his disposal, like his constant stance switches, powerful hooks, and head kicks, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian was crowned the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion in 2022.

In his battle against Germany's Enriko Kehl on his ONE debut, he landed a whipping question mark kick.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared:

"Any questions ❓ ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov looks to dethrone divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6!"

Fans were impressed with Allazov's skills and left their thoughts in the comments. A ONE Championship follower was impressed with the speed, writing:

"Even in slow-mo it was very fast! Hands down that’s incredible"

Actor Lewis Tan said how impressive this moment was, adding:

"Best Q kick I’ve seen."

Another Instagram user loved the maneuver, commenting:

"Goatta love them question mark kicks"

UFC heavyweight Jared Vanderaa remarked:

"A beautiful question mark kick 😍"

MMA fighter Dominique Robinson is just looking forward to Allazov's fight at ONE Fight Night 6:

"This bout is going to be 🔥🔥🔥"

