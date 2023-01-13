Chingiz Allazov wants to support his friend Alaverdi Ramazanov in Nong-O fight later this month

Ahead of his own huge fight this weekend, Chingiz Allazov is keen to support his friend Alaverdi Ramazanov in his own world championship fight. At ONE Fight Night this Friday, Allazov will finally get his shot at Superbon’s featherweight world championship.

After winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix last year at ONE X, both Allazov and Superbon have had to wait nearly a year for their highly-anticipated showdown.

The following weekend at ONE Lumpinee 1, Russia’s Ramazanov will face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. The event will kick off a series of events that ONE will host at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this year.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Chingiz Allazov spoke about the promotion’s upcoming debut in Lumpinee and supporting his friend:

“Yeah it’s good, you know. I know this news that ONE Championship is now [having fights] in Lumpinee and having big cards. Many good fighters, my brother and my friend Alaverdi Ramazanov is fighting Nong-O [Gaiyanghadao]. That's a good fight. I waited for this event and maybe I will stay here and go there [to watch].”

Watch the full interview below:

Allazov vs. Superbon will headline ONE’s first event of the year, ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the entire event will air on US prime time and is free to watch with an active Prime subscription.

“Maybe we go take another belt?” - Chingiz Allazov envisions himself fighting featherweight elite after beating Superbon

Chingiz Allazov envisions himself being victorious on Friday night, taking the world championship from Superbon and going on to face the featherweight division’s other elite fighters.

Both Allazov and Superbon passed the weight and hydration tests ahead of their fight, meaning that their super fight is officially on! The Azerbaijani-Belarusian kickboxer is chomping at the bit to show his class by claiming Superbon’s pound-for-pound rankings at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Discussing his future plans after beating Superbon, Chingiz Allazov listed some of the top featherweights he’d like to face next:

“Maybe we go take another belt? Maybe I'll go dancing. I don't know. I'm joking. I focus now only on Superbon. After winning this fight, Inshallah, I talked about this. Another fighter, another for me, no problem. I wait. Grigorian, Sitthichai, Petrosyan but maybe Petrosyan is not going to be a problem.”

Among the fighters on his hit list was Marat Grigorian, who he nearly faced in the semi-finals of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix. The highly-anticipated matchup was canceled after Grigorian tested positive for COVID-19.

‘Chinga’ went on to defeat his replacement opponent Jo Nattawut to advance to the finals, where he beat Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to earn himself a shot at Superbon’s world championship.

