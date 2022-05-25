Khabib Nurmagomedov admits feeling pressure before Conor McGregor fight, explains difference between fighters and champions

Like other fighters, even Khabib Nurmagomedov felt the pressure before heading into some of the biggest fights of his life, including those against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Instead of letting the pressure get to him, however, 'The Eagle' channeled it in the right direction, helping him maintain razor-sharp focus heading into each one of those fights.

UFC @ufc

[ via @UFCOnThisDay ] #OnThisDay 3 years ago, Khabib & Conor squared off in one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history

According to the now-retired undefeated fighter, the ability to handle pressure is what separates champions from ordinary fighters.

During a recent interview with Brian J. Roberts, Khabib explained that he used the pressure to turn it into success inside the cage. The Dagestani claimed that fighting under the brightest of lights with millions of people across the globe watching you isn't for everyone.

He said that, often, fighters let it get to their heads and end up taking wrong decisions during fights. That's where the ability to be in complete control of one's mind comes in.

"Of course I feel this pressure too...When pressure comes, champions can handle this, you know? This is the difference between just fighters and champions, you know? I handle this and I control this, and I use this pressure for my success, you know? And lot of guys, when they go to the octagon, when they have all this pressure, millions of people around the world are watching, they cannot control themselves, you know? But when you have this, when you have this feeling like you can control and use this pressure versus your opponent like, you're gonna win."

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains his goal with Eagle FC

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently an MMA promoter and owns Russian promotion Eagle Fighting Championship. After achieving immense success in the UFC and ending his career with a 29-0 record, 'The Eagle' feels that it's now time to give back to the sport that gave him everything.

𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ @Sa_Gwang



MMA promotion "EFC"

Telecom operator "Eagle Mobile"

Fitness app "Octazone"

Protein bar "Fitroo by Khabib"

Water "PH top by Khabib"



Some of Khabib's business ventures:
MMA promotion "EFC"
Telecom operator "Eagle Mobile"
Fitness app "Octazone"
Protein bar "Fitroo by Khabib"
Water "PH top by Khabib"

Khabib Nurmagomedov said that through Eagle FC, he wants to provide opportunities for up-and-coming fighters to fight on a grand stage and make a name for themselves.

Having once been a young and hungry fighter who wanted to become the best in the world, Khabib said that he understands the current crop of young fighters and wants to help them grow.

In the same interview, he said:

"If we watch right now, I have everything. You know, like, I just need to be focused and help people. And you know, this is one of my platform where I give people opportunity and help, you know? And they're gonna compete, not only like couple big stars, former champions, and in undercard, we have a lot of young and hungry guys, you know? And I'm more excited about them because I know what they feel."

In the most recent event, Eagle FC 47, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos suffered a loss to Yorgan De Castro after dislcoating his shoulder.

