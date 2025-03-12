Chris Eubank Jr. fined £100,000, Jon Anik talks Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss, Paddy Pimblett calls out Dustin Poirier: MMA News Roundup

Chris Eubank Jr. reacts to £100,000 fine, Jon Anik talks Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss, and Paddy Pimblett lays into Dustin Poirier over his retirement.

Find out more details in today's (March 12) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Chris Eubank Jr. reacts to £100,000 fine for slapping Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr. has given his reaction to the news that he has been hit with a £100,000 fine by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Eubank Jr. slapped his opponent, Conor Benn, across the face with an egg at their pre-fight press conference last month. The two rivals are set to meet inside the ring on April 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 35-year-old wasted no time in taking to social media to share his response, captioning a post on Instagram with a picture of himself. He wrote:

"Worth every penny"

#2. Jon Anik and Kenny Florian discuss Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian believe Alex Pereira must take a significant break from MMA if we wants to return to the top once again.

The Brazilian recently suffered his first defeat at light heavyweight when he faced Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, with the Russian getting the nod unanimously on the scorecards. The bout marked Pereira's seventh UFC fight in less than two years, which both Anik and Florian believe played its part.

Discussing 'Poatan' and his performance on the most recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Florian said:

"We have seen so many fighters, champions or otherwise, not being able to compete at a high level consistently when you’re fighting around the time frame of four fights in twelve months."

Anik added:

"Sometimes when you suffer a loss like this, even in a close fight, relatively speaking, maybe another champion controls the calendar now and it ends up being in October in Abu Dhabi. It seems like that is when Ankalaev would like to fight… The only possibility is an immediate rematch as soon as both sides are ready."

Check out their comments below (16:40):

#1. Paddy Pimblett calls out Dustin Poirier over his retirement

Paddy Pimblett has fired shots at Dustin Poirier over his looming retirement and even called out the veteran for a potential bout in the future.

'The Diamond' is set to hang up his gloves this summer following a stunning career that has seen him become one of the biggest stars in the sport. Despite no date or opponent being confirmed yet, the Lousiana native is expecting the bout to take place in his home state against another legend of the sport.

Pimblett was asked his thoughts on the UFC star's retirement during a recent interview with Papa Legaspi. Not only does he want to fight Poirier, he also doesn't understand why he's retiring just yet. He explained:

"Well, he said something about me the other day, didn't he? Saying it's legends only, and he thinks [Michael] Chandler would beat me. I think he should have more than one fight. He looked good in his last fight, I don't understand why you'd retire when you look good. But, he must an idiot. I think I beat Dustin Poirier, so I'd love to fight him."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about the UFC star below (2:25):

