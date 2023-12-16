Chris Eubank Jr. publically blasts his own promoter for trying to make him fight "nobody" boxer

Chris Eubank Jr. has slammed Kalle Sauerland just days after his bout with Conor Benn fell through.

'Next Gen' has had a weird year, to put it lightly. Last fall, he was slated to face 'The Destroyer' in a high-profile catchweight bout. However, days out, Benn failed a drug test. As a result, the bout was canceled, and Eubank Jr. targeted Liam Smith.

The former champion had a two-fight series with 'Beefy', punctuated by a dominating win earlier this year. Following that stoppage, Eubank Jr. began to put together another bout with the recently cleared Benn. However, the welterweight's feud with the BBBofC put the fight on ice.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn was prevented due to sanctioning issues. As a result, the two sides called it quits earlier this week. At the time, Kalle Sauerland hinted that the former champion would likely face Etinosa Oliha next. 'El Chapo' is coming off a unanimous decision win over Faton Vukshinaj in November.

However, that's not what Eubank Jr. wants to do next. On X, the former champion stated that he previously told Sauerland about wanting to box Janibek Alimkhanuly next. He wrote:

"Went to sleep after agreeing to fight Janibek for world titles... Woke up & now my promoter @sauerlandbros is trying make me fight Etinosa Oliha a boxer nobody has heard of… @wassermanboxing how & why?"

Conor Benn slams Chris Eubank Jr. over failed negotiations

With Chris Eubank Jr. and Kalle Sauerland not on the same page, Conor Benn decided to pounce.

The rivalry between 'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' won't culminate in a fight early next year, despite deep talks and a targeted location in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, that doesn't mean that they won't get to fight in the future. Both Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland have stated that they were disappointed the bout fell through and largely blamed the BBBofC.

It appears that Conor Benn doesn't agree with that idea. Speaking to Boxing Social following the collapse of talks with Chris Eubank Jr., the welterweight stated:

“You have to say he’s scared. I wasn’t joking when I said I’d end his career. He’s ducking a welterweight. He’s a p***y. He should retire… It makes no difference to me, next year I become world champion.”

See his comments in the video below (4:30):