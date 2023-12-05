Chris Eubank Jr.'s brother charged with s*x crimes involving a teenage girl 

Joseph Eubank, younger brother of boxing star Chris Eubank Jr. and the youngest son of British boxing legend Chris Eubank, is facing serious legal troubles.

The 27-year-old Hove resident has been charged with two counts of raping a teenage girl under the age of 18. The alleged incident took place near Brighton Pier on the evening of Friday, July 16, last year, leading to Eubank's arrest and subsequent charges.

Joseph Eubank is set to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 11, 2024, following his release on bail with strict conditions.

His older brother Chris Eubank Jr., is a notable figure in the boxing world, having held the IBO super-middleweight title and the WBA interim middleweight belt. He last competed in September this year in a rematch against Liam Smith. He won the fight by TKO.

Their father, Chris Eubank Sr., is revered as a British boxing icon, having held the WBO middleweight world title during his illustrious career. Eubank Sr. is celebrated for his rivalry with Nigel Benn and remains a cult figure since retiring from the sport in 1998.

When Chris Eubank Jr. reflected on his tough upbringing and impact of his father's disciplinary values

In a candid appearance on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Chris Eubank Jr. provides insight into his relationship with his father, Eubank Sr., shedding light on the strict disciplinary measures he faced during his childhood.

Despite being a pivotal figure in Eubank Jr.'s boxing journey, Chris Eubank Sr.'s relationship with his son has strained in recent years.

Eubank Jr. also spoke about his childhood, revealing that his father employed physical punishment as a form of discipline. Eubank Jr. defends the strict upbringing, asserting that the lessons learned during those times shaped him into the person he is today. He stated:

"I don't know if I would say it was unhealthy, [his fear for his dad] he was extremely strict, I got away with nothing. If I messed up in school, didn't do a chore, or got into a fight with my brothers, there was physical punishment whether it was a belt, a cane, whether it was a slap."

"Back then, in the 90s, that was how you disciplined your kids, so that's where my fear originated from, having to deal with that. Again, that type of punishment, that type of upbringing, and that type of strictness made me who I am today, and it prepared me for the brutality of the sport of boxing"

