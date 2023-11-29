‘We can sign that contract tomorrow’ - Eddie Hearn points to Chris Eubank Jr.’s camp as the reason for Conor Benn fight negotiations being delayed

Chris Eubank Jr. and his team are the main reason why the potential clash with Conor Benn is yet to be finalized, according to Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn,

Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, has been hoping to announce a clash between the British pugilists for several months. But as is the case with many of boxing's biggest fights, differences between the respective parties have seen negotiations delayed several times.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Hearn shared an update on the potential clash between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. The Matchroom Boxing chairman said this:

"We're good to go. We can sign that contract with Chris Eubank Jr. tomorrow. From our side, Conor's up for it. It's the fight he's wanted for a long time. But he also won't wait passed this week, because he needs to prepare. He needs his time for the fight. He's given me three or four names that he likes at 147 [pounds] and he just wants a massive fight next."

Hearn continued:

"For both guys, for Conor and Eubank, it's just the fight [to make]. And it would be madness if it didn't happen, but we'll see."

'NextGen' was scheduled to face off against Conor Benn in October last year. But several days before their anticipated clash, 'The Destroyer' failed a drug test, and the fight was canceled.

Conor Benn says potential fight with Chris Eubank Jr. is now "personal"

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn have both competed in the squared circle since their scheduled fight last year.

'NextGen' clashed with Liam Smith on two occasions, losing the first bout via TKO in unexpected fashion before exacting revenge in the rematch with a stoppage win of his own.

Benn more recently faced off against Rodolfo Orozco, who pushed 'The Destroyer' for all ten rounds, with the Brit winning via decision. Given the rivalry between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., the respective fathers of the current British welterweights, last year's scheduled fight was a much-anticipated affair.

But according to Conor Benn, his potential clash with Chris Eubank Jr. has become far more personal since the fallout of his PED saga. During an interview with iFL TV, he said this:

"Before it was just business, it is what it is, it's become very personal... Just the way he conducted himself, the way he lied. The way he blackmailed me for £1 million. It don't sit well. I'm not one for rubbing salt in people's wounds. Never kick a man when he's down... I'm not surprised his dad ain't in his corner."

