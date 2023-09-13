Chris Eubank Jr. blames Dana White’s ‘monopolized system’ for UFC Stars not being able to make as much money as boxers

Chris Eubank Jr. criticized Dana White's dominant control over the UFC fighters as the reason why the mixed martial artists struggle to earn as much as boxers.

The UFC president has long been a lightning rod for controversy, facing relentless scrutiny over the meager payouts received by its fighters, who earn a mere fraction of the organization's massive revenue.

UFC fighters historically pocket around 20 percent of the company's earnings, a figure that pales in comparison to athletes in other professional sports leagues. NFL, NBA, and boxers, for instance, rake in a significantly more equitable share, with earnings hovering between 48-50 percent of their respective sport's revenue.

Chris Eubank Jr. has brought attention to the financial difficulties UFC fighters encounter, attributing these difficulties to Dana White's dominant position in the MMA industry.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former IBO super-middleweight champion stated:

"It's impossible. With the UFC, you have a guy who’s monopolized the entire MMA world. If you don't accept what Dana's giving you, goodbye, find somewhere else to go. A perfect example is Francis Ngannou. In boxing the competition is so huge that they're always gonna pay fighters more."

He added:

"Dana doesn’t have to compete with anybody, so he pays you whatever he wants. In terms of business, he's cracked it. You gotta give the guy credit. But from a moral perspective, these guys are risking their lives. They have to go through hell and back to train and prepare and they are not being compensated as they should be in my opinion. So it sucks."

Chris Eubank Jr. is looking forward to fight with Canelo Alvarez

Chris Eubank Jr. has thought about fighting undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and believes it could be the most profitable match he could imagine.

However, 'Next Gen' also understands that Alvarez is a huge draw in boxing and won't actively pursue the fight, as 'Cinnamon' does things his own way and is a big attraction in the sport.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Eubank Jr. said:

"Canelo goes where the money is. I can’t think of any bigger money fights than me versus Canelo. I know he wants to fight in the UK, it’s a huge market. There aren’t many other guys there that people would like to see fight more than me and Alvarez."

He added:

"You can’t target Canelo Alvarez. Whenever he wants to come and fight he’ll fight. He’ll look at the options, ‘OK yeah, that’s going to be a good money fight, I think I can beat him.’ And he just does what he wants."