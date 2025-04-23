Chris Eubank Jr.'s cousin makes bold claims about effects the drug saga had on Conor Benn: "Don't think he has looked the same"

Chris Eubank Jr. has not entered the boxing ring since last October when he defeated Kamil Szeremeta via seventh-round knockout to capture the vacant IBO middleweight title. He is set to make his return this weekend as he faces the undefeated Conor Benn, who is moving up two weight classes, more than two and a half years after the pair were originally scheduled to fight.

'The Destroyer' tested positive for the banned substance clomifene in two separate drug tests administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, leading to the cancellation of their October 2022 matchup. Harlem Eubank, who is a cousin of 'Next Gen', recently claimed that Benn has not looked like the same fighter in his two fights since returning from 525 days of inactivity.

Speaking with SunSport, Eubank said:

"He comes out with a ferocious mentality to the early rounds but gets caught as well. I don't think he has looked the same, or shown the same ferocity or intention, that he showed in the fights before. Whoever is looking is going to see that. And I am sure Chris has taken the same view as everyone looking on."

Benn has competed twice since returning from his suspension, which was eventually lifted. He won both bouts via unanimous decision, defeating Rodolfo Orozco in ten rounds and Peter Dobson in 12 rounds.

Chris Eubank Jr.'s cousin shares prediction for Conor Benn clash

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn have had plenty of hype in their pre-fight build-up after the former smashed an egg on the latter's face during their face-off in February.

Harlem Eubank, in his interview with SunSport, sharing his prediction for this weekend's clash and also praised his cousin's ability to entertain the public.

"It's entertaining for the public and Junior knows how to do that. I know his dad doesn't like it but he's steering the public and he's mentally ten steps ahead of Benn. Chris has won all of the exchanges so far and I don't think the fight will be any different."

Eubank added:

"I can't see anything other than a Eubank Jr stoppage. I know that Chris likes to entertain, so he might let the kid hang around for a few more rounds, to make it look competitive. If there's nothing else at play, then it's a stoppage win for Chris."

The two fighters both hail from boxing families, with their fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, facing off twice in the early 1990s. Eubank was able to win the first matchup in 1990 via ninth-round TKO to capture the WBO middleweight title. They rematched for the WBC and WBO super middleweight titles in 1993, with the bout ending in a draw.

