Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Full video highlights

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn finally met for a highly anticipated boxing match inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eubank Jr. and Benn were initially supposed to fight in October 2022, but the bout was postponed because Benn failed a drug test.

The grudge match between Eubank Jr. and Benn, which took place on April 26, exceeded any pre-fight expectations. The middleweight warriors created a twelve-round instant classic that will be remembered for years.

Benn didn't waste any time in Round 1, throwing ruthless fight-ending punches. Eubank Jr. remained calm and utilized his jab to slow down his opponent and potentially have him use all of his energy.

In the middle rounds, Eubank started taking over. Benn had a second wind in the last few frames, sparking a back-and-forth war. Both fighters showcased their warrior spirit and managed to stay standing.

Eubank emerged victorious by unanimous decision after 12 Rounds, pushing his professional record to 35-3. Meanwhile, Benn was understandably gutted to lose for the first time as a professional, dropping his record to 23-1.

Official result: Chris Eubank Jr. def Conor Benn by unanimous decision (116-112 x3)

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn video highlights

Chris Eubank Sr. shockingly arrives with his son to show support.

Eubank Jr. starts shadowboxing to prepare.

Billy Joe Saunders is denied entry to Eubank Jr.'s locker room to inspect his hand wrapping.

Benn has his hands wrapped.

Eubank does his final preparations.

The venue is filled for Eubank Jr. vs. Benn.

Benn walks towards the ring.

An extended version of Benn's walkout.

Benn arrives in the ring.

Eubank Jr. walks out second.

Eubank Jr. takes in the moment with his father.

Extended version of Eubank Jr.'s walkout.

Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn show mutual respect.

Eubank Sr. is introduced before his son fights.

Moments before the fight started.

Awkward fall in Round 3.

Eubank Jr. starts turning the tide in Round 5.

Eubank Jr. utilizes his defensive skills in Round 6.

Eubank Jr. and Benn produce back-and-forth action in Round 8.

Benn lands a big punch in Round 9.

The fight ends with a round of the year contender.

The official scorecards reveal that Eubank Jr. has defeated Benn by unanimous decision.

Eubank Jr. reacts after defeating Benn.

Eddie Hearn reacts to the decision.

Benn is visibly emotional after losing.

