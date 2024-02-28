It appears that talk of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn refuses to go away.

'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' were slated to clash in late 2022 in the biggest fight of the latter's career. However, as the story goes, Benn failed a drug test. He was pulled from the fight and missed a year of his career as a result.

After his suspension was up, the two attempted to re-book the bout. However, the BBBofC refused to sanction Benn, and Eubank Jr. decided to move on. As a result, the welterweight defeated Peter Dobson in America in his return earlier this month.

Following the bout, Benn was in discussions to fight Gervonta Davis. Eddie Hearn went as far as sending a $10 million offer to 'Tank'. However, the lightweight champion has instead decided to box Frank Martin later this year.

As a result, Benn is now back at the drawing board. However, it seems that he may not be without an opponent for long. In a recent interview with TalkSport, Chris Eubank Jr's promoter, Kalle Sauerland, spoke about the bout.

There, the promoter refuted the idea that they were deep in talks about the bout. However, Sauerland also added:

“I do [think it will happen]. I think you’ll see it sooner rather than later, it feels like it’s been talked about for 20 years. This year I would guess [it would happen], but that’s just a guess.”

Kalle Sauerland reveals potential options beyond Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

There are a lot of options for both Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn moving forward.

While 'The Destroyer' is coming off failed talks with Gervonta Davis, the Brit is still a major name. Especially considering that his drug scandal has come to a close, well outside of the UK anyway.

One name that Benn has been linked to is the retired Kell Brook. 'Special K' retired following a knockout win over Amir Khan in 2022. However, Brook has shown interest in returning if the fight and offer are right.

However, Eubank Jr. is also linked to Brook as well. Speaking in the interview with TalkSport, Kalle Sauerland laid out other potential options for 'Next Gen'. There, the promoter stated:

“I think Chris has already said Triple G [Gennady Golovkin] and Canelo [Alvarez] are the two international names. He’s said for years that they’re the ones he wants to fight... I think the Kell Brook fight is a fantastic fight for the UK [too]."