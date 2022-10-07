What is the UFC record of Chris Gutierrez, the opponent for Frankie Edgar's retirement fight?

Earlier this week, ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto confirmed that former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will take on Chris Gutierrez in his retirement fight on November 12 at UFC 281 at Madison Square garden.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Frankie Edgar ( @FrankieEdgar ) in the Garden one last time. Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. He confirmed to me it will be his last fight, “unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.” It will be his 30th UFC bout. Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) in the Garden one last time. Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. He confirmed to me it will be his last fight, “unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.” It will be his 30th UFC bout. https://t.co/qXPZWhARlq

The former lightweight kingpin's last UFC opponent is no slouch. Chris Gutierrez holds an enviable UFC record comprising 6 wins against 1 loss and 1 draw. His overall professional mixed martial arts record is 18-4-2.

In his last outing to the octagon, 'El Guapo' triumphed over Batgerel Danaa at UFC on ESPN 33 via second-round TKO due to a spinning back fist and elbows. However, Gutierrez is still an unranked UFC bantamweight.

On the other hand, Frankie Edgar currently sits at the No. 11 spot on the bantamweight ladder. Regardless, 'The Answer' is currently on a two-fight skid. Moreover, both losses have come from knockouts.

In his last fight at UFC 268, the 40-year-old lost to No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera via a third-round KO. Similarly, Edgar's fight at UFC Fight Night 184 fight against Cory Sandhagen ended in a 28-second knockout loss.

Despite his recent losses, Edgar had a legendary run in the UFC. During his run in three separate weight divisions, the former champion has recorded wins over UFC greats such as B.J. Penn, Urijah Faber, and Gray Maynard.

He also holds wins over the likes of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and current No. 2 ranked featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez. During 2008-2011 'The Answer' held a seven-fight undefeated streak.

In addition to holding the lightweight strap and defending it multiple times, the 40-year-old has also challenged for the undisputed featherweight championship on two different occasions.

The former UFC champion's pro-MMA record currently comprises 24 wins against 10 losses and 1 draw. The November 12 fight against Chris Gutierrez will mark Edgar’s 30th fight under the UFC banner.

Interestingly, Gutierrez had stated his interest in fighting Edgar after his dominant win at UFC on ESPN 33.

When a reporter told Chris Gutierrez that he was now a UFC trivia question

During the post-fight press conference of UFC on ESPN 33, a reporter explained to Chris Gutierrez that he was now a UFC trivia question. Gutierrez is the only UFC athlete to have both a leg kick KO and a spinning backfist KO on their record.

The reporter told 'El Guapo':

"So, I am told you are a UFC trivia question now. There's only been 9 spinning backfist knockouts in UFC history and there has only been 12 TKOs from leg kicks and you are the only guy that has one of each... That's crazy."

The 32-year-old's leg kick TKO came against Vince Morales in the second round of their fight at UFC on ESPN 9. His spinning-backfist TKO came at UFC on ESPN 33 against Batgerel Danaa.

