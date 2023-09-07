Chris Weidman pens heartbreaking eulogy after family member loses battle to cancer

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is held in high esteem by MMA enthusiasts for his exemplary character and role model status within the sport.

Weidman, renowned for his standout collegiate wrestling background, exemplified his commitment to the community by establishing a scholarship fund in honor of his father-in-law in the past.

Known for his unbreakable spirit inside the octagon, Chris Weidman recently showed the same courage and strength outside the ring as he faced the heartbreaking loss of his nephew, Josh, to cancer. In a heartfelt eulogy, Weidman paid tribute to Joshy, sharing his grief and gratitude for the support his family received during this challenging journey.

In 2022, Josh was diagnosed with an uncommon and rapidly spreading pediatric cancer known as alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft tissue cancer characterized by a particularly high likelihood of recurrence.

Throughout Josh's battle with cancer, Chris Weidman and his family witnessed a remarkable display of courage and strength. In his eulogy, Weidman praised Josh for fighting the disease like a true warrior. According to Weidman, it was a testament to Josh's character and the indomitable spirit that had endeared him to those who knew him.

Weidman took to X to pen a heartfelt eulogy, writing:

"Absolutely breaks my heart to inform everyone that my nephew Joshy has unfortunately passed away. This is extremely hard, as you all can imagine. I want to thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support for joshy over the past year."

"It was a true blessing and he felt so much love from you all as he fought this cancer like a true warrior. Words can’t describe how special and great of a human being Joshy was and how much he meant to us as a family."

Fans rally in support as Chris Weidman mourns nephew's tragic passing

In the wake of Chris Weidman's nephew's tragic passing, the outpouring of condolences and support from fans has been nothing short of overwhelming.

MMA fans quickly rallied to offer their heartfelt sympathies across social media platforms, with messages of comfort and encouragement. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wrote:

"So sorry Chris. I Can only imagine what a difficult time this is. My sincere condolences to all of your family."

Another fan wrote:

"I’m so sorry Chris. Thoughts are with your family and Joshua’s parents."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Heartbreaking! My deepest condolences to you and your family, Chris. May the little king rest in peace."

