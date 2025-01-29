Chris Weidman reveals pivotal UFC conversation that led to his retirement decision: "Champion like that being put on the prelims"

Chris Weidman recently revealed a pivotal UFC conversation that resulted in his decision to retire from the promotion rather than return to the octagon. In doing so, the former middleweight champion parted ways with the company, ending a 14-year stint.

Despite retiring from the UFC, 'The All-American' has continued his MMA career by signing with a new upstart promotion, Global Fight League, and will compete in their inaugural season. He was coming off a loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310, so it was unlikely that the promotion would book him in a main event for his next bout.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former middleweight champion opened up about his UFC retirement and noted that he would have been placed on the prelims if he accepted another bout. He added that it didn't sit well with him as he envisioned retiring much differently:

"I kind of was thinking I would announce that I'm retiring and put down my gloves and it would be pretty cool. But honestly, the UFC, they're like, 'Chris, we're going to put you on the prelims again. We can't put you on main cards'. It kind of sucks to see. A champion like that being put on the prelims all the time. Like, what am I doing?"

Chris Weidman says he understands the UFC's point of view from a business standpoint

In addition to opening up about his decision to retire from the UFC, Chris Weidman said that he understood the promotion's business point of view when it came to his placement. His most recent bout against Eryk Anders took place at UFC 310 but was placed on the early prelims.

During the aforementioned clip, Weidman said the promotion is constantly looking to build new stars and does so at the expense of former champions coming off a loss like he was:

"All these up-and-comers, guys who were in my position like I was years and years ago coming up, they gotta make new stars out of these guys. And these former champions like myself that are not doing great, losing fights...you go from riches to rags basically inside the UFC and it's a tough pill to swallow, but it's just business."

